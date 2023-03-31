Japan unveils export control plans for chip equipment

Japan on Friday unveiled planned export controls on 23 items used to make semiconductors, following US pressure for countries to restrict Chinese access to the technology.

The move was immediately slammed by Beijing, which warned against moves that “politicise, instrumentalise and weaponise” trade.

It comes as Tokyo confirmed its top diplomat will visit Beijing this weekend, the first Japanese foreign minister to make the trip in more than three years.

As the world’s second- and third-largest economies, China and Japan are key trading partners, but diplomatic ties have been strained in recent years, with Tokyo wary of Beijing’s growing military and economic power.