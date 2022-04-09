Recovery in global air travel gathers steam: IATA

Air travel posted a strong rebound in February 2022 compared to January 2022, as Omicron-related impacts moderated outside of Asia, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total traffic in February 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) was up 115.9 per cent compared to February 2021, reports UNB.

That is an improvement from January 2022, which was up 83.1 per cent compared to January 2021.

However, compared to February 2019, traffic was down 45.5 per cent.