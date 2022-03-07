Red chilli pepper prices surge on crop damage in top exporter India

The prices of red chilli peppers are surging as output in top exporter India is set to drop by a fifth from a year ago, hit by an invasive pest attack and damage from unseasonal rain in key southern producing states.

Lower production has boosted prices by 80 per cent in four months to a record high and prices are likely to stay high through the year, forcing overseas buyers to shell out more at a time when the prices of fuel and other food ingredients are also soaring.

"The pest attack was widespread," said D Kanungo, a trader from the biggest producing state of Andhra Pradesh. "In many areas, it forced farmers to uproot plants during the flowering stage."

As a result, farmers fear an output drop of at least 20 per cent, he added.