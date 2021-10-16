Rising prices flatter US retail sales, demand for goods remains strong

US retail sales unexpectedly rose in September in part as more expensive motor vehicles boosted receipts at auto dealerships, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods.

Given the partial lift from inflation, the surprise increase in retail sales reported by the Commerce Department on Friday did little to change economists' expectations that consumer spending probably stalled in the third quarter. Inflation-adjusted sales, which rose moderately last month, are what is included in the calculation of gross domestic product.

"The solid retail sales report reflects both consumer resilience and escalating prices," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "The main concern now is that supply-chain disruptions and microchip shortages appear to be spreading, limiting selection and tamping down goods demand."