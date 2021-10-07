Shares rise again as energy price dip eases stagflation fears

"We believe the recent pullback (in world stocks) is an opportunity to buy the dip in cyclical assets – which would include all equities (EM and DM)," analysts at JPMorgan said, although US tech stocks remain ultra-expensive.

"We do not believe that the current price of energy will have a significant negative impact on the economy... Even with oil at $130 or $150 equity markets and the economy could function well," pointing to 2010-15 when oil averaged more than $100 a barrel and markets did just fine.

Oil was down nearly 1.5 per cent and gas prices dropped almost 4 per cent, helping European gas futures fall back from record highs.

Gas prices are up more than fivefold since the start of the year, and the huge increase over recent weeks has attracted attention from policymakers across the world.

EU Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, said on Wednesday that the price shock was "hurting our citizens, in particular the most vulnerable households" and that "There is no question that we need to take policy measures".

Britain’s National Grid said the UK faced tight electricity supplies this winter while local media reported that Spain's Energy Minister had summoned the top executives of its three main electricity firms.