India extends curbs on sugar exports till October 2023

India has extended curbs on sugar exports by one year until October 2023, the government said, but the world's biggest producer of the sweetener is still expected to fix a quota for this year's overseas sales.

India, also the world's biggest sugar consumer, this year restricted exports through to the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following record exports.

"The notification merely extends the government's policy of keeping sugar exports in the restricted category, but this decision does not mean that the government will not allow sugar exports in 2022/23," Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, told Reuters, referring to the government's late Friday notice.