ADB slashes 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia to 4.6pc as fuel, food prices rise

The Asian Development Bank on Thursday slashed its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia and warned economic conditions could worsen, as the war in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions drive up prices.

While the impact of Covid-19 had eased, the region was now grappling with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, lockdowns in China and aggressive interest rate hikes, the Philippines-based bank said.

To reflect the deterioration across developing Asia -- which stretches from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia -- the bank cut its 2022 growth forecast to 4.6 per cent.

That compares with its previous prediction in April of 5.2 per cent and the 6.9 per cent growth chalked up last year.