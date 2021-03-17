Some businesses thrive, others ache during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic initially brought the global economy to a halt but business adjusted, with the more nimble taking advantage of the move online while others struggle to find a way forward.

Here are some of the economic winners and losers of the Covid era so far:

Amazon, online champion-

Lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions all seemed to play to the strengths of Amazon, which pioneered the transition to online retail.

The company headed by Jeff Bezos, who started out selling books and losing massive amounts of money, seemed perfectly suited to the changed times as bored and anxious consumers confined to their homes stocked up.

The results were stunning—a 40 per cent increase in sales to $387 billion dollars last year.

Food delivery

The home food delivery business also came of age as people dined-in instead of out, with restaurants and bars either restricted or closed completely.

Anglo-Dutch group Just Eat Takeaway saw its revenues soar 54 percent to 2.4 billion euros while British competitor Deliveroo jumped 64 percent to 4.1 billion pounds.