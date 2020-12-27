Spain ruling coalition divided over four-day work week

Spain’s coalition government is deeply split over a proposal to shorten the work week to four days to fight high unemployment sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is being pushed by far-left party Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority government which has ruled the eurozone’s fourth largest economy since January.

Deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, the leader of Podemos, announced earlier this month that the labour ministry was looking into reducing work hours, saying this “could without a doubt favour the creation of employment”.

He was responding during a TV interview to the proposal made by a far-left lawmaker that called for the work week to be reduced to 32 hours from the current 40 hours.