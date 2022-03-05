Sri Lanka’s apparel sector struggles with rolling power cuts

Indika Prasanna Kumara ventures out every afternoon to try to find 200 litres of diesel for the Broadway Kids apparel factory in Sri Lanka so it can run its generators during power cuts and keep working.

“We have to scout for different fuel stations because of the shortages, then wait in line for eight hours or longer,” Kumara said as he and two colleagues from the fuel-finding team poured their latest haul into a generator at the factory, which employs 275 workers in the commercial capital of Colombo.