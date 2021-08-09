Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil prices

"We're seeing surges in a variety of countries which will likely weigh on the recovery in the coming months, just as it was starting to gather pace."

London's FTSE 100 ended the day back in the black, edging up by around 0.1 percent, while stock prices in both Frankfurt and Paris were weaker.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wall Street was in the red as investors monitored progress on a large infrastructure package nearing approval in Washington, traders said.

Commodities such as oil "have been hurt by growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.