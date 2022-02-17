Stock markets slide as traders track Ukraine crisis

Stock markets moved lower Thursday as investors assessed the latest twists in the Ukraine crisis, while oil prices retreated on further signs of a breakthrough in Iran nuclear talks, analysts said.

Haven investment gold won support, rising very close to $1,900 an ounce over concerns of a potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia.

The crisis in Ukraine is a serious threat to the global economy's post-pandemic recovery, Indonesia's leader warned at a meeting of finance chiefs from the G20 wealthy nations.

The Kremlin said the country's withdrawal of forces from around Ukraine's borders would take place over an extended period, while Kyiv's allies said Russia appeared to still be moving towards an invasion.

Meanwhile, there were reports of intensifying shell fire between Ukranian forces and Moscow-backed separatists, and Russia expelled a senior US diplomat.

"In recent weeks, there have been instances where the prospect of an outright invasion seemed more likely, but in the past 24 hours we seem to have been stuck in no man's land, and seeing as traders despise uncertainty, equity benchmarks are under pressure," said Equiti Capital market analyst David Madden.