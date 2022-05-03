Stock markets steady awaiting start of Fed meet

Major stock markets mostly steadied Tuesday, with traders braced for a sharp US interest rate hike to curb soaring inflation.

All eyes are on the conclusion Wednesday of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is expected to lift borrowing costs by half a percentage point for the first time since 2000.

With the increase widely forecast, investors will be closely looking for clues on the outlook for futures rate rises.

Central banks worldwide are tightening borrowing costs despite concerns such action could hamper financial recovery from the pandemic and even push major economies into recession.