Stocks stumbled, global bond yields fell and the dollar hit a nine-month peak on Thursday as a double-whammy of Fed taper fears and Covid worries haunted equity markets and spurred a new rush into safe haven assets.

Europe's pan-regional STOXX 600 index suffered its biggest daily decline in a month. Its 2 per cent slide dragged the global stocks benchmark to a three week low.

US futures suggested more pain ahead on Wall Street.

Commodities were also under pressure with oil down for a sixth straight session and at three-month lows, while growth bellwether copper fell to its lowest in more than four months.