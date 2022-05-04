Stocks waver as Fed rate looms, oil soars on EU embargo

Global stock markets wavered on Wednesday as investors braced for an expected half-point interest rate hike from the inflation-fighting US Federal Reserve.

Oil prices rebounded sharply after the European Commission proposed a gradual ban on Russian crude over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

European stocks closed down, after a broadly downbeat session in Asia, although key bourses including Shanghai and Tokyo remained shut.

On Wall Street, stocks were little changed, with all eyes on the central bank's policy setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opened the final session of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

"The Fed's rate hike move might be broadly priced in, but markets are clearly nervous that an even more hawkish FOMC might prompt a surge in volatility that could push indices back below last week's lows," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said.

The dollar drifted lower versus the euro and yen.

Trading 'cautiously'

"Stocks across Europe are trading cautiously ahead of today's Fed announcement," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP.

"Stock markets often fall in reaction to rising interest rates because the cost of borrowing becomes more expensive and earnings and growth slows."