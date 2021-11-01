Strong tech support could help sell Congress on global tax rules: Yellen

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said she expected US tech giants to broadly support the reallocation of taxing rights agreed to by nearly 140 countries as part of a broader deal on global taxes, saying the impact on US companies should be minor.

Yellen told Reuters on Sunday the support of the big global players should help foster bipartisan support among US lawmakers for what is known as Pillar 1 of the tax deal negotiated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) this weekend backed the overall OECD deal, which also calls for implementation of a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent by 2023.