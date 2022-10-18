US could sell oil from emergency reserve this week

The Biden administration plans to sell oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month’s congressional elections, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

President Joe Biden’s announcement is expected this week as part of the response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, one of the sources said.

The sale would market the remaining 14 million barrels from Biden’s previously announced, and largest ever, release from the reserve of 180 million barrels that started in May.

The administration has also spoken with oil companies about selling an additional 26 million barrels from a congressionally mandated sale in fiscal year 2023, which began 1 October, a fourth source said.