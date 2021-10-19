Surge in onion prices adds another layer of pain for India’s consumers

Buying vegetables at a small market on the outskirts of Mumbai, Shubhangi Patil laments the recent rapid rise in the cost of everyday essentials, from cooking oil to sugar and now onions, a basic ingredient in most Indian food.

After the cost of fuel and edible oils hit record highs, Indian consumers like Patil are likely to be further squeezed by a rally in onion prices after heavy rainfall in the country's key growing regions damaged the summer-sown crop and delayed winter crop planting.

Onions are also a politically-sensitive commodity, with price spikes contributing to the fall of more than one state government in the past.