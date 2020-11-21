Taiwan confident of trade deal with new US government

Taiwan’s foreign minister voiced confidence on Saturday that the incoming government of US president-elect Joe Biden would support a long sought-after bilateral trade agreement, following high level economic talks with the outgoing administration.

Last month, Frank Jannuzi, a key Biden aide when the president-elect was in Congress, wrote that Washington should prioritise free trade negotiations with Taiwan to encourage others, including Britain, the European Union and Japan, to follow suit.

In August, Taiwan eased restrictions on imports of US pork and beef, which had been a stumbling block to free trade talks.