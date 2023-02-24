Biden nominates ex-Mastercard CEO to lead World Bank

The president of the Washington-based Bank is typically American, while the leader of the International Monetary Fund is customarily European.

Banga, who is Indian-American, was previously chief executive at Mastercard, and has also served on the boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. He currently is vice chairman at private equity firm General Atlantic.

The 63-year-old Sikh was born and raised in India, travelling regularly as a child due to his father’s military career, and started his career there before emigrating to the United States.

Banga has “critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change,” Biden said in a statement.