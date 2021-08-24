Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies

"US rallies prompted investors to continue buying back shares following last week's declines," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.
"The market has shifted its focus to Jackson Hole" where Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell will make a policy speech later this week, Horiuchi said.
Trading is expected to be range-bound for the rest of the week "as profit-taking can easily emerge at this level," he added.
The dollar fetched 109.78 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.67 yen in New York.
In Tokyo, chip-related shares gained ground. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 1.79 percent to 9,050 yen with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 1.99 percent at 44,970 yen.
Panasonic rose 0.32 percent to 1,254 yen after a report the Osaka-based company plans to move the headquarters of its mainstay business to Tokyo.