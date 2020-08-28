Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave US

Reuters
Washington
US president Donald Trump holds his signed memorandum on intellectual property tariffs on high-tech goods from China, at the White House in Washington, US on 22 March. Photo: Reuters
US president Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.

“We will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas,” Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. “We’ll make sure our companies and jobs stay in our country, as I’ve already been doing. Joe Biden’s agenda is Made in China. My agenda is Made in the USA.”

