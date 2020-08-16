UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on virus R&D

Reuters
Dubai
A man walks next to a graffiti that depicts a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2020.
A man walks next to a graffiti that depicts a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2020. Reuters

Reuters

The Emirati APEX National Investment company signed a "strategic commercial agreement" with Israel's Tera Group to cooperate on research and development related to COVID-19, including a testing device, the UAE's state news agency WAM said late on Saturday.

The deal "is considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the Novel Coronavirus," WAM quoted APEX's chairman Khalifa Yousef Khoury as saying.

Advertisement

The agreement was signed at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, coming soon after Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states.

More News

US-China trade deal review postponed as China ramps up farm, energy purchases

A seagoing barge is loaded with crude oil from the Eagle Ford Shale formation at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, on 10 April 2014

Asian markets track US rally but stimulus battle tempers hope

Asian markets track US rally but stimulus battle tempers hope

Geopolitical Cold War with China would be ‘dreadful mistake,’ warns US economist

US president Donal Trump (L) and China president Xi Jinping

China exports rise confounding analysts, but imports decline

A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong province, China on 17 May 2020