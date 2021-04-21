UK consumer price inflation quickens in March

Britain's annual inflation rate accelerated in March, official data showed Wednesday, stoking analyst fears of spiking prices when the nation emerges from the pandemic.

The Consumer Prices Index rate advanced to 0.7 percent last month on rising prices for clothing and motor fuel, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That was slightly short of forecasts for a 0.8-percent increase, but a sizeable jump from the 0.4 percent seen in February.

The news nevertheless fanned fears that global inflation could spike this year when Britain and other nations emerge from the deadly Covid-19 health emergency.