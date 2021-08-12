UK economy grows 4.8pc in Q2 as lockdown eases

Britain's economy rebounded 4.8 per cent in the second quarter as the government began relaxing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.

The strong growth recovery was fuelled by consumer spending, while the government continued to provide massive financial support by for example paying the bulk of private sector wages.

But the rebound faces challenges as a jobs protection programme is set to end in September and global supply chain bottlenecks persist.

Gross domestic product had fallen 1.6 per cent in the first three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) added in a statement.