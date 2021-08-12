UK economy grows 4.8pc in Q2 as lockdown eases

Pressure eased Wednesday however after official data showed US inflation had cooled slightly.
'Challenges emerging'
The outlook could be bumpy, analysts warn, as the government next month ends its furlough scheme that has kept millions of Britons in work during the pandemic.
And while the Bank of England last week maintained its forecast for the UK economy to rebound 7.5 per cent this year, returning to its pre-pandemic level, it had forecast a 5.0-per cent rebound in the second quarter.
Britain's largest business lobby group, the CBI, warned of a bumpy road ahead following Thursday's positive data.
"Growth bounced back over the second quarter as restrictions on activity were gradually lifted, underscoring that tackling the pandemic goes hand-in-hand with supporting economic growth," noted CBI economist Alpesh Paleja.
"Yet challenges to the recovery are emerging. Several supply bottlenecks have likely taken the edge off growth over the summer: a shortage of raw materials and semiconductors, continuing global supply chain disruption and staffing shortages."
Britain's recovery comes amid its fast-paced vaccination programme that has seen nearly 89 per cent of adults given at least one dose, while close to two-thirds are now fully jabbed.
The UK government on Wednesday said it will offer coronavirus vaccinations to all 16 and 17 year olds, but not to younger healthy teenagers as in many other Western countries.
It comes amid worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus that has forced some nations to re-impose lockdowns.