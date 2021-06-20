UK finance minister considers cap to annual pension rise

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering blocking a near 6 per cent rise in old-age pension payments as part of a wider effort to rein in the cost of prime minister Boris Johnson's spending, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

Under a pension promise in the Conservative Party's 2019 election campaign, state pensions are meant to rise each year by the highest of the annual inflation rate, wage growth or 2.5 per cent.

Due partly to distortions from the coronavirus pandemic, annual wages in the three months to April grew by an annual 5.6 per cent - creating an extra 4 billion pound ($5.5 billion) annual cost for future pensions.