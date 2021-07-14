UK inflation surges to 2.5pc, highest in nearly 3 years

British inflation jumped further above the Bank of England's target in June when it hit 2.5 per cent, its highest since August 2018 and up from 2.1 per cent in May, putting the focus of the BoE's plan to keep its huge stimulus programme in place.

Official data showed higher prices for food, fuel, second-hand cars, clothing and footwear all pushed inflation up last month as the economy bounced back from its lockdown slump, the Office for National Statistics said.