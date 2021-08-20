UK July retail sales drop amid soccer frenzy, Covid 'pingdemic'

British retail sales unexpectedly fell in July, official data showed on Friday, suggesting at least some consumers skipped shopping to follow England's run in the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, or stayed at home due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Retailers reported that the tournament - in which England reached the final - and bad weather kept shoppers away from stores, the Office for National Statistics said.

Sales volumes fell by 2.5 per cent from June, the biggest drop since January when Britain returned to lockdown. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 per cent month-on-month rise.

An ONS official said there had been no feedback from retailers that worries about rising coronavirus cases were behind the drop in sales.