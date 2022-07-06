UK markets get set for a weary wait after latest political drama

But his premiership is in doubt after the slew of resignations from ministers saying he was not fit to govern. He faces questions in parliament on Wednesday, followed by a grilling by senior lawmakers.

Investors expect little respite in the near term for sterling GBP=D3, which is at a two-year low versus the dollar.

“I think this news is not a shock to a lot of people. Everyone’s sort of doing the rounds and looking at who could potentially come in,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based brokerage Pepperstone.

“The price action that we’re seeing in the pound is very thematic of a market that believes we’re going to see policy continuation.”

The one positive investors appeared to bet on was that the crisis would lead to a softening of outgoing finance minister Rishi Sunak’s hitherto tough stance on Brexit negotiations and fiscal spending.

“The new leader will want to win over voters and the Tory party - so perhaps down the line we see fiscal subsidies for energy and tax cuts to win over the Tory faithful,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura.