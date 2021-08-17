UK payrolls move closer to pre-pandemic level, pay jumps

The number of employees on British company payrolls has moved closer to pre-pandemic levels and pay growth hit a record high, albeit distorted by the effects of coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed on Tuesday.

As Britain's economy extends its recovery from last year's slump, payrolls rose by 182,000 in July to 28.9 million - 201,000 below the level before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The Office for National Statistics also said the headline unemployment rate fell to 4.7 per cent in the three months to June, its lowest since the three months to August 2020.