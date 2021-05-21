UK retail sales soar in April as stores reopen

British retail sales surged last month as non-essential stores reopened from virus lockdown, sparking a boom in clothing demand, data showed Friday.

Sales by volume soared 9.2 per cent in April from March as Britain's economy cranked back into action.

"Retail sales volumes grew sharply ... reflecting the effect of the easing of coronavirus restrictions," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Demand for clothing rocketed by almost 70 per cent, aided by good weather as consumers splashed their cash on new outfits after one year of lockdowns.

Easing travel restrictions prompted a similar spike in demand for motor fuel.

"Pent-up demand built up during lockdown continues to be released as the reopening of non-essential retail offered the public a welcomed opportunity to visit many of their favourite shop," said Helen Dickinson, head of the British Retail Consortium.

"Improved weather during April meant greater sales of fashion, particularly in outerwear and knitwear, as the public renewed their wardrobe and made plans to meet friends and family outdoors."