US consumers remain resilient even as prices rise

US consumers continued to increase spending in April, remaining resilient in the face of accelerating inflation, but retail giant Walmart still saw a big hit to its bottom line due to rising costs, according to reports released Tuesday.

Home Depot, however, benefitted from the ongoing spending spree, reporting higher profits and a better outlook for the year.

The reports come amid rising fears of recession in the wake of a 40-year peak in inflation that has prompted the Federal Reserve to raise borrowing costs aggressively to cool the economy and tamp down price pressures.

The healthy US consumer has underpinned the strong recovery in the world's largest economy following the slowdown in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the surge in demand also has strained supply chains and helped push inflation to its fastest rate since the early 1980s.