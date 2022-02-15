US producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

The PPI was boosted by a 0.7 per cent increase in services, matching the gain in December.

Services were driven by a 1.6 per cent rise in the cost of hospital outpatient care. There were also increases in wholesale retailing for machinery, vehicles, apparel, jewellery as well as footwear. The cost of hotel and motel accommodation rose as did freight transportation by trucks.

Portfolio management fees jumped 1.9 per cent. But margins for fuels and lubricants retailing fell 9.7 per cent. Airline fares dropped 4.2 per cent.

Wholesale goods prices rebounded 1.3 per cent after dipping 0.1 per cent in December. A 0.8 per cent rise in the prices of goods excluding foods and energy accounted for more than 40 per cent of the broad increase in the costs of goods. Motor vehicle prices rose 0.7 per cent.

Food prices advanced 1.6 per cent, while energy products increased 2.5 per cent. But prices for iron and steel scrap fell 10.7 per cent. Healthcare, portfolio and airline fares are key components in the calculation of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, one of the inflation measures watched by the Fed.