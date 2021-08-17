US retail sales drop 1.1pc in July as car purchases fall

US retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, but spending on services could keep the economy on a strong growth path in the third quarter.

Retail sales dropped 1.1 per cent last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Online sales tumbled, payback after Amazon pulled forward its Prime Day to June from July. Data for June was revised up to show retail sales increasing 0.7 per cent instead of rising 0.6 per cent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales slipping 0.3 per cent.