US seizes Malaysia's Top Glove shipment on forced labour concerns

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Wednesday it seized a shipment of disposable gloves from Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd estimated to be worth $518,000, on indications they were made by forced labour.

The US agency did not give a date for the seizure of the 3.97 million nitrile gloves, which comes after it detained imports from two of Top Glove's subsidiaries last July, saying it had found reasonable suspicion of forced labour.

In March, the CBP said it had sufficient information to determine the use of forced labour and directed U.S. ports to seize all disposable gloves originating in Top Glove factories in Malaysia.

Top Glove said last week it had resolved all indicators of forced labour at its operations, citing a verification report by the ethical trade consultancy it hired.