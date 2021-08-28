US Stocks nab all-time closing highs as Powell soothes taper fears

Wall Street rallied on Friday, pushing the S&P and the Nasdaq to record closing highs for the fourth time this week, as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.

All three indexes posted weekly gains.

"I see two things happening," said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. "I see a reflexive dip-buying validation and I see the market embracing a dovish Fed."

Regarding the indexes' recent string of all-time highs, including the S&P 500's 52nd record high close so far this year, Zigmont said "The march north has been very consistent. The drawdowns are super shallow, and the recoveries are very fast."