US stocks rally, shrugging off unfinished presidential contest

Wall Street stocks powered higher Wednesday, shrugging off uncertainty over the still-unresolved US presidential election and embracing the positives of the likelihood of divided government in Washington.

Analysts attributed the rally, which accompanied gains in European and Asian equities, to the demise of a “blue wave” election outcome that would have seen a complete Democratic sweep of Washington, including a takeover of the Senate and a White House win by Joe Biden.

Biden is still well positioned to win the presidency, carrying leads in key states, but the Senate looks poised to remain in Republican hands.

That outcome will “moderate” policies from Washington, lessening the chances of major tax increases or overhauls to health care and other realms, said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade.