US stocks rebound on Fed reassurance

US stocks climbed on Tuesday on policy reassurance from a top Fed official following losses in the previous three sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 140.48 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 27,288.18. The S&P 500 moved up 34.51 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 3,315.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 184.84 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 10,963.64, Xinhua reported.

Eight of the 11 sectors under S&P 500 made gains led by consumer discretionary, communication services and technology sectors. Meanwhile, energy, financials and health sectors fell on investors’ wariness of sector-specific headwinds.

US-listed Chinese companies most traded higher, with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the Fed would do more to bolster the economy for as long as it takes if needed when he sat at a hearing held by the Congress.

Accumulated COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday topped 200,000 in the United States though the averaged daily death toll stayed below 1,000 in the last few weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University.