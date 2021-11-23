US to release 50m barrels of oil from emergency reserve

US president Joe Biden announced Tuesday he has ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserves in a coordinated attempt with other countries to tamp down soaring fuel prices.

"This release will be taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations including China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom," the White House said.

A senior administration official told reporters this was "the first time we've done something like this in parallel with other" countries.