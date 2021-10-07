US weekly jobless claims fall, layoffs rise in September

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, but layoffs increased from a 24-year low in September in part as hospitals fired unvaccinated staff and lack of workers forced closures of facilities.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 38,000 to a seasonally adjusted 326,000 for the week ended on 2 October, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 348,000 applications for the latest week.

Claims had increased for three straight weeks as California moved people to another program following the expiration of federal government-funded aid on 6 September to maximize their access to unemployment benefits. The transfer, which allowed recipients to collect one additional week of benefits, boosted applications, even though it reflected an existing claimant moving from one program to another.