US inflation eases in July amid falling oil prices

But the big surprise was that the latest data showed the key inflation index was flat compared to June, a dramatic shift from the steep jump the prior month. Other than the drop in prices seen at the start of the pandemic, it was the first time monthly CPI was unchanged since June 2019.

"Today we received news that our economy had zero per cent inflation in the month of July. Zero per cent," Biden said at a White House event.

"We are seeing signs that inflation may be beginning to moderate," he said, although he acknowledged that the global challenges remain and the economy could face "additional headwinds."

When volatile food and energy prices are excluded from the calculation, the so-called core CPI rate rose just 0.3 per cent in the month -- the smallest in four months -- according to the report. But the annual increase remained stuck at the same level as June.