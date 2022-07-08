War looms large over G20 event as some countries snub dinner over Ukraine

G20 foreign ministers attended a joint summit on Friday that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the same room as Moscow’s top diplomat, the first such meeting since the war started in February.

The buildup to the gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali has been dominated by the war and its impact on the global economy, with top officials from Western countriesand Japan stressing it would not be “business as usual” at the forum.

Shouts of “When will you stop the war” and “Why don’t you stop the war” were heard as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shook hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi at the start of the meeting.