Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support US production

Earlier this year, Biden decided to sell 180 million barrels out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat a potential supply crisis brought about by sanctions on oil-rich Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
While the initial plan was to end those sales in November, purchases were slower than expected over the summer and some 15 million barrels remain unsold.
Those will be put up for bidding for delivery in December, the senior administration official said, and extra oil could also be made available if needed.
“If the conditions require, then we’ll be prepared,” the senior administration official said.
Biden will also lay out a plan to refill the emergency reserve in the upcoming years, but only at prices at or below a range of $67 to $72 dollars a barrel for West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, the official said. Biden’s hope is to send a signal to both consumer and producers.
“He is calling on the private sector in the United States to do two things. One is take this signal and increase production, increase the investment, and number two is to make sure that as they are taking these profits, as they are benefiting from these markets, that they are continuing to give the consumer the appropriate price,” the official said.
In recent weeks, the oil industry has grown increasingly concerned the administration might take the drastic step of banning or limiting exports of gasoline or diesel to help build back sagging US inventories. They have called on the administration to take the option off the table, a move officials are unwilling to do.
“We are keeping all tools on the table, you know, anything that could potentially help ensure stable domestic supply,” the official said.