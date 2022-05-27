Weak rupee, plentiful stocks drag India rice rates to over 5-year low

“Demand is there but supplies are also ample. Many buyers are looking for 100 per cent broken rice to replace expensive corn in animal feed,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian rupee INR=IN plunged to a record last week against the dollar, increasing exporters margin from overseas sales.

Rice prices in neighbouring Bangladesh rose again this week, despite good stocks, which traders blame on the rise in global markets.

“We’re hearing India could restrict rice exports. Prices will go up again if they do so,” a Dhaka-based trader said.