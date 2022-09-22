Asian markets tumble further as Fed hikes rates, warns more to come

Asian markets extended a painful Wall Street sell-off Thursday after the Federal Reserve unveiled a third straight jumbo interest rate hike, said more were in the pipeline, and warned the battle against inflation was straining the US economy.

While the three-quarter-point rise was widely expected, there was some surprise at the central bank's forecast that borrowing costs would likely be held above four percent throughout next year.

Fed boss Jerome Powell reiterated his determination to focus on bringing down inflation -- which is at a four-decade high -- and accepted that the campaign would hit Americans hard.

"We have got to get inflation behind us," Powell said after a two-day meeting of the Fed policy committee. "I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn't."

He added that "the historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy" and the Fed would "keep at it until the job is done".