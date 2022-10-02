Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline

Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.

Wild gyrations in financial markets in response to a government “mini-budget” on 23 September meant that swathes of Britain’s pension system were at risk, raising widespread concerns about the country’s financial stability.

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s statement had included dramatic plans to slash taxes and pay for it with borrowing which sent government bond yields soaring.

In the following days, Britain’s borrowing costs surged the most in decades, while the pound plunged to a record low.

But while these reactions were plain for all to see, behind the financial market screens there was a hidden impact.