India could scrap 40pc duty on wheat import to cool domestic prices: Sources

Domestic prices are still nearly a third lower than global prices, said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trading firm, who described Indian wheat as the cheapest in the world.

India last imported wheat in the April 2017 to March 2018 financial year.

"If global prices fall by another 20 per cent and Indian prices continue their rally, then maybe, sometime after a few months, imports might become feasible," the trader said.

The government has limited options to intervene in the market this year since its procurement has fallen 57 per cent to 18.8 million tonnes, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"New crop would become available only after 9 months. The government has to use stocks very carefully until then to avoid any shortage," the dealer said.