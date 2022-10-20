Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high

The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The Office for National Statistics said the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 10.1 per cent in annual terms in September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 10.0 per cent, after a 9.9 per cent rise in August.