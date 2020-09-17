Gold prices soar again, by Tk 2,450 this time

Bangladesh Jewellers Association has once again increased the price of gold in the local market.

After the latest hike, the price of one bhari of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 76,458, an increase by Tk 2,450 per bhari. Per bhari 21-carat gold has increased to Tk 73,308 while 18-carat Tk 64,560 and traditional gold Tk 54,238.

The price will be effective from Friday.