Govt fixes 6 commodities’ price ahead of Ramadan

Besides, the price of general standard dates would be Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg, while the price of medium standard dates would be Tk 200 to Tk 250 per kg.

Yusuf pointed out that usually the demand for some essential commodities remain comparatively high during the Ramadan compared to other times of the year.

During this time, some dishonest traders try to make excessive profit creating artificial crisis of some essential items.

“In order to check such ill attempts, prices of such goods have been fixed reviewing the local and international markets as well as in consultation with businessmen concerned and government and private organisations,” Yusuf said.

He informed that the prices of six essential items have been fixed by considering their annual and Ramadan month demand as well as their production, volume of import and import cost, the wholesale and retail price.

He also apprised that there is sufficient stock and supply of these six essential products in the country.

Yusuf said they have fixed such prices as per the concerned law on agriculture marketing while some 34 monitoring teams comprised of representatives from the ministries of commerce, agriculture and food, city corporations and law enforcement agencies would keep their strong vigilance in the capital.

He cautioned that stringent action would be taken through conducting special drives if anyone tries to make excessive profit by skyrocketing the prices of these items.